Fishing boat towed to safety by RNLI after engine failure

Rescuers were called after a fishing boat lost power and became stranded in the North Sea.

An RNLI rescue crew based at Montrose Lifeboat Station was alerted after the vessel’s engine failed three miles off St Cyrus at just after 10.30am yesterday.

Before the lifeboat arrived, the crew of another fishing boat towed the stranded vessel.

The boats arrived into Arbroath Harbour – escorted by the lifeboat – at just after 11.15am.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.34am about an 8m-long creel boat that had lost power and the Montrose lifeboat was launched.”

​