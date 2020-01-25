Fish on the move, according to Aberdeen researchers

Fish populations across Europe are on the move due to warming oceans and increasing numbers – according to researchers in Aberdeen.

A study, which has now been published in the journal Ecography, was carried out by an team of scientists led by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea and Aberdeen University.

The research shows that fish populations in the north-east Atlantic are moving northwards, and species which were once limited to southern European waters have expanded the area they occupy.

It is thought the changes are partly due to warming seas and partly due to the recovery of some species with reductions in overfishing.

Paul Fernandes, a professor at Aberdeen University and one of the authors of the study, said: “Fish distribution changes have implications for fisheries management, with both economic and political repercussions.”