Fishermen rescued after becoming stranded in north-east

A group of fishermen have been rescued after becoming stranded on rocks in the north-east.

The three men were fishing on rocks in Portsoy when they were stranded by the tide.

Macduff lifeboat, which was out on a training mission at the time, was called along with HM Coastguard at around 7.20pm.

The trio were removed from the rocks and all three are safe and well.

A spokesman for Macduff lifeboat team said: “We were out training and were tasked to go to Portsoy where three men had become trapped by the tide.

“They were taken to safety.”

A coastguard spokesman added: “The three persons on the rocks were not in distress but it was clear they should be removed.

“Everyone was rescued and is safe and well.”