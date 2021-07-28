Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Fisherman faces court over gas blast that caused nearly £180,000 damage

By Danny McKay
28/07/2021, 6:00 am
The scene of the explosion on Moray Road, Fraserburgh.
A man has pleaded not guilty to causing a gas explosion at a north-east house.

The devastating blast happened on March 6 last year on Moray Road in Fraserburgh and caused nearly £180,000 damage.

Emergency crews had to seal off the entire street for several hours while firefighters battled the flames.

Emergency crews cordoned off the area after the blast.

Fisherman Jonathan Tait was taken to hospital after the explosion, but the 33-year-old is now facing court over the incident and has been charged with culpable and reckless conduct.

It is alleged Tait stored a gas cylinder at the address, despite being prohibited from doing so. He’s alleged to have left the valve open causing gas to escape and ignite by unknown means.

The resulting explosion damaged the property and a car.

Three of the four council-owned homes damaged by the explosion were inhabited at the time of the incident and all tenants have since been permanently rehoused in other properties.

Tait, of Dundarg Road, Rosehearty, was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled not guilty through solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw.

Cops initially said blast not suspicious

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin continued the case until September.

In the wake of the blast, it was estimated repair and modernisation work would set Aberdeenshire Council back £179,000.

Large black scorch marks could be seen above the property’s front door and the impact of the blast had knocked the glass and fixtures from several windows.

Fire crews were needed to prop up the lintel above one of the doors to prevent the wall from caving in.

Police initially said there were no suspicious circumstances around the explosion.