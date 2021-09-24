Fish slice-wielding woman battered and robbed vulnerable man in his own home

A woman armed with a fish slice battered and robbed a man with learning difficulties in his own home.

The vulnerable victim awoke to find Heather Jolly and a second, unidentified woman, inside his home in the Sheddocksley area.

The pair shouted “where’s the money?” before Jolly, 48, grabbed a metal fish slice from the kitchen and began hitting the man with it.

Both women eventually left with a laptop, phone and medication, and their terrified victim phoned the police and his elderly mother.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer is a vulnerable gentleman in that he has learning difficulties. He resides alone.

Victim suffered cuts to his head

“Around 6pm on July 21 2020 he retired to bed and was unclear about whether he had locked the door to his flat.

“He woke between 9pm and 9.30pm to what he thought was his letterbox rattling, then saw two females within his property.

“He got out of his bed, entered the kitchen and the accused and the other female were saying ‘where’s the money, where’s the money?’.

“The accused then took a fish slice out a kitchen drawer and began hitting the complainer over the head and body with it.”

Meanwhile, the man shouted that he didn’t want them there.

When they eventually left he contacted 999 and his 86-year-old mother.

Victim was ‘clearly targeted’

A laptop, bought for £300, was taken, along with a phone costing £15 and medication.

The man was left with a cut hand and three cuts on his head.

Jolly, who is also known by the last name Cooper, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said the unidentified woman was a prostitute and had asked Jolly to accompany her to the address for support.

He explained that was her initial reason for attending, but she realised the incident “was not what had been described to her”.

Mr Murray added his client could also be classed as “vulnerable”, adding she’d had “issues which caused her to turn to drugs”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller described the incident as “a serious matter in which a vulnerable man with learning difficulties was clearly targeted and assaulted in his own home and his property taken”.

He ordered Jolly, of Rose House, Hazlehead, to be supervised for 12 months and complete 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

