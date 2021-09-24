Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fish slice-wielding woman battered and robbed vulnerable man in his own home

By Danny McKay
24/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Heather Jolly leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A woman armed with a fish slice battered and robbed a man with learning difficulties in his own home.

The vulnerable victim awoke to find Heather Jolly and a second, unidentified woman, inside his home in the Sheddocksley area.

The pair shouted “where’s the money?” before Jolly, 48, grabbed a metal fish slice from the kitchen and began hitting the man with it.

Both women eventually left with a laptop, phone and medication, and their terrified victim phoned the police and his elderly mother.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer is a vulnerable gentleman in that he has learning difficulties. He resides alone.

Victim suffered cuts to his head

“Around 6pm on July 21 2020 he retired to bed and was unclear about whether he had locked the door to his flat.

“He woke between 9pm and 9.30pm to what he thought was his letterbox rattling, then saw two females within his property.

“He got out of his bed, entered the kitchen and the accused and the other female were saying ‘where’s the money, where’s the money?’.

“The accused then took a fish slice out a kitchen drawer and began hitting the complainer over the head and body with it.”

Meanwhile, the man shouted that he didn’t want them there.

When they eventually left he contacted 999 and his 86-year-old mother.

Victim was ‘clearly targeted’

A laptop, bought for £300, was taken, along with a phone costing £15 and medication.

The man was left with a cut hand and three cuts on his head.

Jolly, who is also known by the last name Cooper, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said the unidentified woman was a prostitute and had asked Jolly to accompany her to the address for support.

He explained that was her initial reason for attending, but she realised the incident “was not what had been described to her”.

Mr Murray added his client could also be classed as “vulnerable”, adding she’d had “issues which caused her to turn to drugs”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller described the incident as “a serious matter in which a vulnerable man with learning difficulties was clearly targeted and assaulted in his own home and his property taken”.

He ordered Jolly, of Rose House, Hazlehead, to be supervised for 12 months and complete 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.