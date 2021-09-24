News / Local Fish slice-wielding woman attacked and robbed vulnerable man in his own home By Danny McKay 24/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 24/09/2021, 8:24 pm Heather Jolly leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court A woman armed with a fish slice attacked and robbed a man with learning difficulties in his own home. The vulnerable victim awoke to find Heather Jolly and a second, unidentified woman, inside his home in the Sheddocksley area. The pair shouted “where’s the money?” before Jolly, 48, grabbed a metal fish slice from the kitchen and began hitting the man with it. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe