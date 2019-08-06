Fish processor lodges plans for extension at north-east base

A fish processor has lodged plans to extend their north-east base.

Peterhead-based North Pelagic have applied to add an extension to house a holding tank for their refrigeration system.

McAdam Design (Scotland) Ltd have submitted the blueprints on behalf of the Kirk Square firm.

A design statement lodged alongside the proposals said the changes would not impact on worker numbers and no staff would be working inside the proposed building. The document said: “The extension will be constructed off an existing concrete plinth and the new cladding and roof finishes are to match the existing building.

“The extension will consist of one room which will be used to shelter a surge drum and freezing system pipework.

“The surge drum will act as a holding tank for the cooling systems refrigeration which will help keep the existing system running with efficiency.

“Refrigeration monitoring equipment will also be fitted within the room.

“There will be no operatives working within this room under normal working hours, apart from visual inspections and any maintenance that would arise.

“Existing employee numbers and parking will remain unaffected by the proposed extension.”