Fish firm puts north-east base and equipment up for sale ​

A major fish processor has put one of its north-east factories up for sale.

Lunar Freezing’s entire Fraserburgh complex and its contents are now available to be purchased.

An online listing said the pelagic plant had “recently stopped production” and the equipment is available for “immediate sale.”

The advertisement has been posted on the Boyd International website.

It said: “The factory has recently stopped production and the equipment is available for immediate sale.

“Only the Fraserburgh site has closed, with the remaining Lunar sites are still operating.

“The factory was mainly processing pelagic fish – mackerel, herring and blue whiting – but much of the equipment is suitable for other species, including whitefish and trout.”

The complex is on the quayside at Fraserburgh harbour.

The company confirmed the site stopped production in the summer with all the staff being relocated elsewhere in the business.

As well as the Fraserburgh complex, Lunar Freezing has facilities in Peterhead and Aberdeen.

Frasersburgh and district councillor Charles Buchan said he was “disappointed” the firm had decided to leave the town.

He is hopeful the company may eventually return to Fraserburgh in the future. Mr Buchan said: “I just want to express my deep disappointment at this.

“I hope the change in location for the workers is not too bothersome.

“I just hope Lunar decides to come back to Fraserburgh.”

Mr Buchan said he was “optimistic” about another firm taking on the quayside building in the future and hopes the jobs lost to the town will be replaced.

He said: “I am optimistic and I think there will be demand for harbourside properties.

“It is is a pretty big building and it was built there to take landings from the boats.

“It is always a blow when we lose jobs from Fraserburgh but I am sure the authorities will be working hard to replace these jobs.”