‘Fish and chips ordered’ as residents return after north-east care home fire

Staff at a north-east care home have thanked the fire service after a blaze forced residents from their rooms.

Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon was evacuated shortly after 12pm after a fire broke out in a shed, before spreading to the care home.

Five fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished at around 1.30pm.

In a post on social media Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) thanked the fire service for their work.

Ythanvale update – Residents are home, the kettle is on and fish and chips have been ordered for tea! Thanks to @fire_scot for everything and a massive thank you to all the staff at the home for keeping residents safe and happy. pic.twitter.com/RHS4ndz1p2 — Aberdeenshire HSCP (@HSCPshire) May 13, 2019

In a statement on Twitter, AHSCP said: “Residents are home, the kettle is on and fish and chips have been ordered for tea! Thanks to Scottish Fire and Rescue for everything and a massive thank you to all the staff at the home for keeping residents safe and happy.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received the call at 12.03pm.

“The stop message came through at 1.30pm and it understood that the fire started at a nearby shed before it spread to the care home.”

Ambulance and police were in attendance and it is understood no one needed to be rescued.