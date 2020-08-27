Fish and chip shop donates meals to Aberdeen care home residents

Residents in an Aberdeen care home’s dementia unit have been treated to a chipper thanks to a generous donation.

Ashvale operations director Stuart Devine delivered more than 20 portions of fish and chips to the dementia unit at Deeside Care Home in Cults as a special treat for his lifelong friend Billy Allan, as well as his fellow residents and unit staff.

A former joiner, Mr Allan was involved in the creation of Aberdeen’s oldest amateur football team Rattray’s XI, and has remained dedicated to it over the past 72 years.

Stuart Devine said: “I’ve known Billy all my life – my father played for Rattray’s XI and so did I, and I’m still on the committee.

“When it was possible, I used to try and take Billy to games as he was an avid supporter even after he stopped playing.

“People have been through so much because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we just wanted to do something nice for Billy and his fellow residents as well as the staff who do such a great job looking after them.”

Deeside Care Home manager Diane Martin added: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed their treat thanks to Stuart and the Ashvale.

“Their kindness is hugely appreciated during these challenging times – it is a gesture which certainly hit the back of the net with our residents and carers!”