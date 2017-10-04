North-east Fish and chip bar named in UK top 10

A North-east restaurant has been named as one of the UK’s top 10 new fish and chip shops.

The Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Gourdon has been shortlisted as part of the 30th anniversary of the National Fish & Chip Awards.

Already shortlisted as a semi-finalist for the Best Newcomer Award, the restaurant now has a chance to reach the final.

Over the coming weeks, judges will make unannounced visits to shop premises where they will undertake mystery dining assessments.

The next stage will determine the three finalists who will go on to compete for the overall title at the ceremony in London on January 25 next year.