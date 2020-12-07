First year pupils at Ellon Academy told to stay at home for further two days after positive coronavirus case

All S1 students at a north-east academy have been told to stay at home for two more days after a positive Covid-19 case was detected.

It comes after parents from the school were informed of the new case on Sunday night and were told to keep their first-year pupils at home today as a precaution.

Ellon Academy students were told they needed to wait for a call from Test and Protect to establish if they had been a close contact of the positive case.

In a statement posted online tonight, the school updated parents and carers that all S1 students will have to stay home on Tuesday (tomorrow) and Wednesday in order to allow Test and Protect officials to carry out their work.

It read: “Dear parents and carers, thank you for your continued patience in these circumstances, and to all S1 parents for your support and understanding.

“To allow Test and Protect to continue with their investigation to identify the potential close contacts of the new Covid-19 case (Sunday, December 6), we are asking that all S1 pupils remain at home on Tuesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 9 to give our NHS colleagues time to conclude this process.

“We will be back in touch if there is any change to this scenario. S1 pupils working at home over the next two days are asked to log onto Google Classroom to access their subjects from home.

“All additional cleaning has been actioned and pupils and staff are frequently reminded of our Covid mitigations and our risk assessment.

“Please be assured that all actions taken are based on advice and liaison with the health protection team for the safety and wellbeing of everyone concerned. Once again, our thoughts are with the families affected.”

Three positive cases have previously been detected at Ellon Academy, with students being asked to work from home in November due to a staff shortage.

Another positive Covid-19 case was identified earlier this month.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team of a detected case of Covid-19 linked to Ellon Academy.

“While Test and Protect carry out detailed work to identify close contacts, one year group has been asked to stay at home today as a precaution.

“Close contacts will be provided with advice and guidance soon and a further communication will then be issued to all parents.

“The school remains open and we are confident in the vast range of mitigating measures we have in place