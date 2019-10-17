First World War memorial bench vandalised with swastikas repaired by Aberdeen council

A First World War bench vandalised with swastikas has been repaired by Aberdeen City Council.

The seat, which is based at Queen’s Den in Hazlehead, had several swastikas etched into the metal, alongside the initials WP – short for “white power” earlier this month.

It was one of six benches installed across the city in November 2014 to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

The Queen’s Den seat was placed on a patch of grass where poppies grow next to the Denseat Court sheltered housing complex.

The vandalism was not reported to the police, however council officers removed the bench to repair it and put it back in place this week.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who is the council’s armed forces champion, welcomed the news.

He said: “It was a real shock to most Aberdonians to think that anybody would want to do that to any bench, but particularly one that represents such a heart-wrenching event as the First World War.

“I think everybody will be absolutely delighted to hear it has been fixed.

“We have got Armistice Day coming up, which will pay tribute to those in the wars, and our current Armed Forces, some of whom will be there.

“If we can find the culprit who carried out the vandalism, we should be doing that.”

Previously, Aberdeen City Council said: “Aberdeen’s memorials are an important part of life in the city and it is incredibly disappointing when incidents of this nature take place.

“We would encourage everyone to treat these sites with respect.”