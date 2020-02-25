First tattoo convention in five years will leave mark on Aberdeen residents

A tattoo convention is set to make its mark at a city venue later this year.

Aberdeen Tattoo Show will see more than 100 artists from all over Scotland and Europe showcase their work.

Reign in Blood Tattoo Shop will host the convention which takes place in August at the Beach Ballroom.

During the event people will not only get the chance to get tattooed but also to have piercings.

The two-day conference will also offer those going along the opportunity to shop for alternative clothing, enjoy live music, stand-ups and have some great food.

Owner of Holburn Street-based Reign in Blood Tattoo Shop, Witold Andrzejewski, said: “I want to do something for the city and promote the city.”

Manager of the shop and other organiser of the convention, Lisa Burnett, said: “We are trying to make this a different experience for everybody.

“We really want make our mark in the city.

“I feel like a lot of people will be interested in it because it opens up the spectrum for a lot of tattoo artists to meet each other and for a lot of people to meet new artists as well.”

“People are becoming a lot more accepting towards tattoos and a lot of people are becoming tattoo artists themselves.

“The generation that has been brought up just now is definitely seeing tattoos more as an art thing and older generations are starting to accept it a lot more as well nowadays.”

Lisa said many people tend to get realistic tattoos, especially during conventions.

However, she said people’s preference during the show could be “different”.

She added: “I feel that there will be a lot of people coming to it without really realising what they are walking into.

“So it could well enough be that people prefer traditional tattoos or dot-works.”

The last time a tattoo convention took place in the city was in 2015 and so far interest in the upcoming event is soaring with almost 2,000 people registering their interest on social media.

During the event, the tattoo artists will have their work judged by those attending, with winners announced at the end of the convention.

Lisa and Witold have enlisted the help of Michal Przybyla, the owner of a tattoo shop chain called ADHD, based in Poland, who had previously organised other tattoo conventions around the world.

Lisa said: “We are trying to make everything amazing and outstanding.

“We have so many artists here in Aberdeen.

“I think it would be beneficial for all of them to join together and do something completely different from what they would normally do.

“I really think this is going to be a nice thing to witness.”

The Aberdeen Tattoo Show is scheduled to take place at the Beach Ballroom during August 29 and 30.