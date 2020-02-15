First students in new Aberdeen university masters scheme graduate

The first students in a unique partnership organised by an Aberdeen university have graduated.

Aberdeen University’s Centre for Ministry Studies joined forces with the Zomba Theological College in Malawi, to ensure that students no longer have to come to the UK to study special masters degrees.

It is the first time a Scottish university has run a postgraduate programme for church leaders in Africa, which ran from 2017-19.

Now the first 13 students, from Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, have graduated.

A second cohort of 15 students started the programme last October.

Rev Ken Jeffrey, co-ordinator of the MTh Ministry Studies programme in Aberdeen and Zomba, said: “The graduation ceremony was a very colourful and joyful occasion, with much singing and dancing. It’s difficult to describe the feelings I experienced when we conferred these degrees upon our students. Suffice to say, it was one of the happiest days of my life.”

One of the graduating students, Rev Helmart Kaliza wrote a letter to Rev Jeffrey.

His letter read: “Your participation in building my future is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.”