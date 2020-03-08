First students graduate from Aberdeen apprenticeship scheme

The first students to take part in an accountancy apprenticeship scheme have graduated.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Skills Development Scotland (SDS) partnered up in order to develop the initiative, in which people from sectors including oil and gas, engineering and finance firms are studying for a degree in the subject while working.

It is a pilot with RGU and has been developed in conjunction with professional bodies ICAS and ACCA.

Head of Aberdeen Business School at RGU, Professor Elizabeth Gammie, said: “The graduate apprenticeship provides opportunities to earn a degree while working and is extremely accessible so that people don’t have to up sticks and live in a big city to attend university.

“Accountancy is often criticised for a lack of diversity, but graduate apprenticeships are a great way of changing that.”