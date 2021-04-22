First steps taken in £5m refurbishment of former Aberdeen Waldorf School

Multi-million-pound work is underway to convert a disused Aberdeen school into a centre promoting sustainable living.

The Camphill Wellbeing Trust is setting out to make use of the former Waldorf School in Craigton Road, which was closed in 2014.

Charity bosses have rebranded the building Compass – and want to use it to promote healthy lifestyles.

Since the 1940s, the organisation has provided education and care to youngsters, adults and older people with learning disabilities.