First stage of works to pedestrianise Aberdeen’s Union Street nears completion

The first stage of work to allow better physical distancing in Aberdeen city centre is nearing completion.

Barriers and water-filled containers were put in place this week in order to stop vehicles driving down the road’s closed-off section.

The crowd barriers and containers were installed ahead of the planned rollout of phase two of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown, which would allow more non-essential businesses to open.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald – who also chairs the regional transport partnership Nestrans – has announced the first stage of work, which required cones to be put in place, will be completed before the end of the week.

This stage of work included the pedestrianisation of the section of Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street, pedestrianisation of the section of Schoolhill between Harriet Street and Flourmill Lane, pedestrianisation of Bon Accord Street between Union Street and Langstane Place, and pedestrianisation of Summer Street and Chapel Street both from Union Street to Thistle Street.

Mrs Macdonald said: “On Monday, it will have been three weeks since we were awarded the grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out the works in Aberdeen’s city centre.

“We have come along a great deal in the past week and are looking to complete the first stage before the end of the week – excluding the works next to Marks & Spencer by Flourmill Lane. But I’m incredibly pleased with the progress being made up to this date.”

The first stage of the work also involved the reallocation of bus lanes on Union Street for queuing and relocation of some bus stops to more appropriate locations, re-routing of bus services around Bridge St, Guild St, Market Street, buses only at the top of Market Street turning onto Union Street, and the taxi rank on Back Wynd relocated to Flourmill Lane and Bath Street.

Mrs Macdonald added: “Next week, we’ll be looking at working on moving bus stops, including the stop based near Marks & Spencer, in order to allow members of the public to physically distance when queuing.

“Although there have been a few hiccups along the way, we’ve been engaging as much as possible with our partners, including Aberdeen Inspired, throughout the process.

“People – the council included – have been working really hard behind the scenes and have acted swiftly to implement the changes, which is particularly important as we hopefully go into the next phase of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.”

