First stage of major Aberdeen road improvement plan approved

A major project designed to improve the city’s road network has been granted planning permission by councillors.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee has given the green light to a section of the Berryden Corridor route.

It means a new road will be constructed between the St Machar/Kittybrewster roundabout and Ashgrove Road.

Planning permission being granted also means footways and cycle paths will be created, along with street lighting, drainage and other infrastructure.

The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project also involves widening the existing road and improving the junctions between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road.

In total, it will lead to more than 1.7 miles of additional lane capacity on one of the busiest routes into the city centre.

More than a mile of additional pavements will be created, along with two miles of cycle tracks to encourage active travel. More than 10 extra pedestrian crossings will be put in place, and the route will have traffic lights instead of roundabouts, with the exception of the Kittybrewster/St Machar interchange.

Council chiefs say the project will improve the efficiency of the route by relieving congestion, improving journey time reliability and promoting walking and cycling.

Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “The planning permission granted today is welcome news for the Berryden Corridor Improvement Project.

“It is a significant step towards delivering this roads network scheme which will help journey time reliability, relieve congestion, and improve infrastructure for walking and cycling.

“I look forward to the next stage of the project.”

A study carried out by the council suggests journey times could be reduced by between 5% and 40%, while the amount of queuing traffic could fall by between 7% and 20%.

Other sections at the southern end of the route, such as Caroline Place, lie in conservation and listed building areas and will be determined at future planning meetings.