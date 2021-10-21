Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First snow of the season recorded in Braemar as temperatures dropped overnight

By Ellie Milne
21/10/2021, 4:32 pm Updated: 21/10/2021, 4:59 pm
Heavy snow has fallen on mountain ranges across the Highlands and Grampian

Residents in parts of the north-east woke up to the first snowfall of the season today.

People took to social media to share photos and videos of the snow reaching ground level in Aberdeenshire as temperatures dipped overnight.

Footage shows light snow showers in Braemar last night, where temperatures hit a record -23C in February this year.

Forecasters have said there may be the “possibility” of a dusting of more snow tonight in rural areas, and a “patchy frost” in the Highlands.

Snow showers are expected to fall at Ben Nevis until 8am on Friday with temperatures feeling as low as -12C.

However, by the weekend the white stuff will have been replaced with rain.

20:26pm 20/10/21 Good evening Braemar .As forecasted 3 days ago now the first snow of the season has officially arrived . Let’s see what’s next

Posted by Braemar,Ballater and Deeside Scotland Weather Page on Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Glenshee Ski Centre and Lecht 2090 in Aberdeenshire have also shared images of the first snow ahead of the ski season returning at the end of the year.

The Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Scotland Weather Page on Facebook shared a post online when it started snowing at Glenshee just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Thursday, 21 October 2021

Travel disruption

Another photo shared online showed a dusting of snow covering a residential street in Huntly on Thursday morning.

Motorists were warned to take care on the roads between Huntly and Keith and Inverurie and Rothienorman due to sleet.

A number of Wednesday CalMac services have also been cancelled due to the adverse weather.

The 5pm ferry from Stornoway and 9pm service from Ullapool will not run and nor will evening sailings from Mallaig and Armadale.

Weather conditions for the 1am and 5am Stornoway and Ullapool services will be reviewed at 6pm with cancellations at short notice possible.

The A9 Dornoch Bridge has been closed northbound and southbound since midday due to high winds.

Wintery conditions

Temperatures dropped below freezing during the night in locations including Aviemore and Fort William.

Across Grampian, it is a “cold and showery day” with frequent rain, especially in the north. The Met Office said it will be “wintery across the hills” with temperatures reaching a maximum of 8C.

The Met Office has also forecast “northwesterly gales” and “patchy frost” in the Highlands with showers continuing overnight.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “There is a possibility of snow in lower levels tonight, at around 300m, compared to last night being around 600 metres.

“It will be a dusting of snow rather than heavy showers but it’s not going to be in community locations or cities.

“This weather is predicted to continue until Saturday and then over the weekend it will become more wet.”

Last night, three hillwalkers had to be rescued from the Cairngorms after getting caught out by the winter conditions.

Heavy snow was previously forecast above 4oo metres on mountain ranges across the Highland and Grampian.

