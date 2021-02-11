First section of north-east town’s new boardwalk completed

The first section of a new boardwalk in a north-east has been opened.

It stretches from Stonehaven harbour car park to Salmon Lane and the River Carron and is part of a project to replace the existing ageing structure.

Work is continuing on the final section of the route which will connect the seafront walkway to the bridge over the River Carron.

The works have been undertaken by an Aberdeenshire-based contractor, CRC who have worked through difficult weather conditions to complete the project.

The Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme works are continuing and part of that process will involve the replacement of the bridge over the river which will connect with the wooden boardwalk on both sides of the river.

Two new seating areas have also been created with landscaping and planting yet to take place.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

Plans are also well advanced to build new signs along the seafront from the open-air pool to the harbour as well as new information and interpretation boards along this stretch.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, said: “I am delighted to see this first section of the new boardwalk open and it has already become very popular with the local community enjoying some healthy exercise in the bracing weather we are experiencing.

“I look forward to seeing the project being completed and, once we have emerged from the ongoing Covid restrictions in the fullness of time, welcoming visitors back to our wonderful town to enjoy all the amenities it offers.”

The replacement of the boardwalk has been possible after a £265,000 grant awarded from the Aberdeenshire Town Centre Fund, with monies allocated from the Scottish Government’s 2019/2021 Town Centre Fund.

Additional funding was also secured from the Coastal Communities Fund and European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) to further enhance the seafront by providing the new seating areas, finger-pointer signage and information and interpretation boards.

Stonehaven’s existing boardwalk was installed around 20 years ago, but had reached the end of its life with boards becoming loose and broken which was creating additional costly repairs and maintenance.