First round of judging in annual north-east design awards goes digital

The first round of judging for an architectural competition went ahead online due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards are now in their 12th year.

Judging for the first round took place on March 24 digitally, to allow the scheme to go ahead, and features a range of categories.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “We recognise the huge effort it takes for architects and agents to prepare the submissions for our award scheme, but we also recognise the threat of Covid-19.

“So this year’s first-round judging went digital to avoid any face-to-face contact.

“The judges had a really positive day reviewing the projects, which stimulated some emotive and thought-provoking discussion among the panel.”