First philosophy cafe event will focus on Doric

An event that brings leading academics to discuss a range of topics in north-east venues is to return next month.

The Aberdeenshire Philosophy Cafe takes place at the Acorn Centre, West High Street, Inverurie, on Wednesday October 2.

The first event will focus on language with a discussion about Doric led by poet Jo Gilbert as guest speaker.

Aberdeenshire Philosophy Cafe have unveiled their entire programme which runs through until next summer.

A talk on the potential impact artificial intelligence could have on jobs is being held at Stonehaven library on Wednesday November 6 with Dr Nir Oren leading the discussion.

Aberdeenshire Philosophy Cafe is a partnership between Aberdeen University and the Aberdeenshire library service.

All the events begin at 7.30pm and entry is £3.

For more information about the talks, contact converse@thephilosophycafe.org