First phase of development at Aberdeen business park complete

The first phase of a new development at an Aberdeen business park is now complete.

Property firm Ryden announced the completion of the first phase of the new development at ABZ Business Park in Dyce, which consists of nine new business units totalling 2,500 sq ft.

The construction of the second phase will begin shortly and will see the development of a further six units of 2,500 sq ft.

ABZ Business Park offers fully-serviced sites for office, industrial and hotel development and overlooks Aberdeen International Airport.

Surrounding occupiers include Noble Drilling, Bowtech Teledyne, Ethos Energy Ltd, Global Energy Group, Aramark, SPX International, Crown Plaza and the Holiday Inn.

Paul Richardson from Ryden said: “This is a superb development in an excellent location overlooking Aberdeen Airport.

“The premises have been built to a high specification and it is not surprising that we have had such strong interest despite challenging market conditions It is positive news that ABZ Developments Ltd will be pressing ahead with the second phase of the development.

“We feel confident we will continue to attract the right businesses to this new development at ABZ Business Park.”

Tim Stevenson of ABZ Developments Ltd. added: “Completing the first phase of this development is an important milestone in our multi let scheme.

“We are delighted to note that we have concluded the letting of three of the initial nine units in recent weeks and are in detailed discussions with other interested parties.

“In light of the positive interest levels we have now instructed our contractor MTM Construction to proceed with the second phase of the development and look forward to its completion in early 2021.”

Property developer GSS Developments received conditional approval for the building of 15 industrial units at ABZ Business Park in May 2017.

GSS was required to demonstrate a link to nearby public transport, implement a green travel plan to move people away from the use of cars and the carrying out of a bird hazard plan, ensure the safety of wildlife.