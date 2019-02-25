First passengers on new Aberdeen flight given Scottish send-off

Pipers and two Highland dancers were on the tarmac at Aberdeen today to see off the first passengers on a new route to Denmark.

Today marked the first flight of the Danish Air Transport service between Aberdeen and Esbjerg in Denmark.

The first ever passengers on the Danish Air Transport flight from Aberdeen to Esbjerg were given a Scottish send off as they boarded the plane. Flights are now available to book here: https://t.co/KWBwEyYVHp pic.twitter.com/wIRsJOTknO — Aberdeen Airport ✈ (@ABZ_Airport) February 25, 2019

The new service took over from the previous one ran by BMI Regional with the first aircraft leaving earlier this afternoon.

FlyBMI suspended all flights and filed for administration earlier this month, blaming uncertainty around Brexit.

Danish Air Transport will run three flights a week to and from the Granite City.