Monday, February 25th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

First passengers on new Aberdeen flight given Scottish send-off

by Callum Main
25/02/2019, 3:50 pm
Aberdeen airport
Aberdeen airport
Send us a story

Pipers and two Highland dancers were on the tarmac at Aberdeen today to see off the first passengers on a new route to Denmark.

Today marked the first flight of the Danish Air Transport service between Aberdeen and Esbjerg in Denmark.

The new service took over from the previous one ran by BMI Regional with the first aircraft leaving earlier this afternoon.

FlyBMI suspended all flights and filed for administration earlier this month, blaming uncertainty around Brexit.

FlyBMI blames brexit as airline files for administration cancelling ALL flights

Danish Air Transport will run three flights a week to and from the Granite City.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel