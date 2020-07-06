First online Scottish Agricultural Show a huge success

Thousands of people watched the first Scottish Agricultural Show to be held online.

Hundreds of cattle, sheep, horse, goat and poultry producers jumped at the opportunity offered by DC Thomson to film their livestock at home and upload videos.

Footage and photographs of the farm animals were then judged online by some of the country’s top breeders.

The show, sponsored by EQ Accountants, was hosted by DC Thomson in partnership with the Royal Highland Show.

The Scottish Agricultural Show’s supreme champion of champions stood head and shoulders above the competition in the weekend’s virtual showground.

The huge Charolais bull, Maerdy Morwr, was shown by AJR Farms at Milton of Colliston, Ellon.

Morwr, a son of Maerdy Dynamite, who has never previously been in a show ring, took pride of place at Scotland’s first online show after 10 judges placed him the event’s champion ahead of the top sheep, goats, horses and poultry.

The Clydesdale, Collessie Jennifer, from Ronnie Black, Newton of Collessie, Ladybank, a much more experienced show-goer, was a popular choice as overall horse champion.

Her previous wins include a championship at the National Stallion Show in 2017 and a Royal Highland Show win as a yearling filly in 2015.

The show’s champion sheep is the Border Leicester from Robbie Aiken from Wennington in Lancaster.

The dairy champion was the Holstein, five-year-old Cauldcoats Samurai Molly 2, from Donald Laird, Pathhead, Midlothian.

Previous wins for Molly included a championship at Livescot 2019 and a second prize at last year’s Royal Highland Show.

The top goat, two-year-old dairy champion Capitol Euphemia, from Hannah Campbell, Bathgate, also had previous show experience, having won the best goatling class at Perth.

The poultry winner is Betty, a seven-month-old Silver Pencilled Wyandotte bantam from Amanda Slater, Bixter in Shetland.

Young handlers made some impressive videos and the top award for the over-10 age group went to horse handler Lauryn Burks, and the under-10 prize was won by young cattle handler, Abbie Brown.

Over in the photography competition tent, 3,761 votes poured in for the vintage farm machinery winner, a 1969 Massey Ferguson 135 from Elaine Brown.

The cake competition was won by baker Lai Lao, and a dog called Piper was voted top dog.