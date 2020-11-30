First online Granite Expo event hailed a success

The first online version of a north-east business event has been held online.
Granite Expo, which is now in its 10th year, moved online for the first time in its history as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the change in format, five recently established businesses joined the line-up of exhibitors at the one-day forum.
The event aims to provide a forum for companies of all sizes which are based in, or have links to the north-east.
This year, the event, which was held on Thursday, was supported by Stronachs and the International School Aberdeen.
It was officially opened by Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett.
He said: “Granite Expo is a timely reminder of the Aberdeen City Region’s powerful business drive, and of the unique products and services we have to offer, both locally and globally.
“Above all the event is a reminder of our character – resilient, innovative, and always looking forward to a bright tomorrow.”
The head of school at Aberdeen International School Nicholas Little added: “ISA was delighted to be taking part in the Granite Expo in a year where we have had to prepare for the unexpected.
“It’s never been more important to be able to adapt to a fast-changing and complex world as it has been this past year and education plays a vital role in thriving through present challenges. Whether its individually or economically, a progressive education gives us the resilience to adapt to new circumstances.
“This year’s digital Granite Expo is a prime example of how we have adapted our lives for the changes 2020 has forced upon us and we look forward to furthering ISA’s connections with the local business community.”
