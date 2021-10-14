Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First of King Edward bridges destroyed by heavy rain two years ago to be open again within weeks

By David Mackay
14/10/2021, 3:19 pm Updated: 14/10/2021, 3:30 pm
The Bridge of Fortrie has been closed for two years. Photo: DCT Media

Repairs to the first of six bridges in the King Edward area of Aberdeenshire are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Heavy downpours wreaked havoc on the crossings in the north-east in September 2019.

The effect from the persistent rainfall left all six completely impassable resulting in long detours for residents and local businesses.

When will all the bridges be repaired?

It is expected that the Bridge of Fortrie will be the first of the crossings to be completely repaired and open to traffic again.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, projects to rebuild the North Litterty Bridge and Bruntyards Culvert are estimated to be finished by the end of the year.

And repairs to Gorrachie, Millcroft and Mill of Balmaud will follow in 2022.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid praised the commitment of Aberdeenshire Council for restoring the bridges.

Since work started by Aberdeenshire Council on the reinstatement of the bridge at Fortrie in King Edward, I have tried…

He said: “The emergency services have regularly found themselves lost while trying to reach isolated villagers due to the difficult diversions in place.

“It has also proved to be a huge burden on farmers and businesses which is why news of Fortrie being completed by the end of the month will be a relief to many.

“This is the first milestone in a major recovery programme for infrastructure in the area which has been devastated by the weather in recent years.”

Disruption from lost bridges

Apart from creating lengthy diversions for residents and businesses, the disruption has caused other problems for locals.

On occasion, ambulance drivers have found themselves lost while navigating the closed roads.

Damage at the Gorrachie bridge in September 2019. Photo: William Stuart.

The Press and Journal reported in March there were claims that on least five occasions drivers had difficulty getting to callouts.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that work is progressing on Fortrie Bridge and we expect completion by mid-November.

“It remains our intention to have the bridges at Bruntyards and North Litterty replaced in the current financial year – dependent on the availability of resources – and design work has commenced on the remaining bridges which will be featured in the following year’s budget.”