First nursery opens in new Aberdeen community with its very own therapet

The first nursery in a new Aberdeen housing development has now opened – boasting its very own therapet dog Hilda.

Banana Moon has now begun welcoming young children into its new nursery at Grandhome in Bridge of Don.

It can accommodate a total of 44 children, from three-months old to five-years-old from Monday to Friday.

It is the first of its kind to open in Grandhome, which will eventually include schools, community facilities and shops as the number of houses in the area increase.

The nursery also has its very own resident therapet nursery dog called Hilda which the children can play with and take for walks.

Terry Wiseman, nursery manager at Banana Moon in Bridge of Don, said: “Banana Moon has always been about offering early years’ childcare that is excellent quality, flexible, friendly and stress free for families – something that many parents and guardians in Aberdeen have called for. Part of a further two outlets in Aberdeen, we are so pleased to now offer that support to families in the Bridge of Don area.

“The nursey is a safe place for children to learn, play and interact whilst being cared for by highly trained teachers and professionals in a loving and secure environment. We even have a resident therapet nursery dog called Hilda that children love to look after, play with and take for walks.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nursery has introduced enhanced health and safety measures including revised drop-off and collection protocols to allow for appropriate physical distancing between parents and guardians, as well as increased hygiene measures.