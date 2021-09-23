First north-east Tim Hortons drive-thru set for green light

The north-east’s first branch of Tim Hortons has moved a step closer after councillors were urged to grant planning permission.

Bosses at the Canadian coffee chain are keen to expand into Aberdeen, and have applied for permission to open a drive-thru on Craigshaw Road.

Along with a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru, it would be built on the site of Craigshaw House, which was demolished last year.

A planning application was formally submitted earlier this year – and will go before councillors next week with a recommendation of approval.

It means permission could be granted next Thursday, paving the way for work to begin.

Tim Horton’s ‘would complement area’

Council documents describe the proposals as “complementary” to the local area, which is “undergoing significant change”.

Tim Hortons – named after its co-founder and former ice hockey star Tim Horton – has opened a number of stores across Scotland in recent years, but there are not yet any north of Fife.

However, it operates in 14 countries and has nearly 5,000 restaurants globally – making it one of the world’s largest fast-food chains.

Any new branch would primarily serve Kincorth and Torry, as well as businesses in the area and passing trade from Wellington Road.

Chain would create jobs

It would also create around 40 jobs, with a further 65 roles at McDonald’s.

Aurora Planning, which is headed up by former city council planning chief Maggie Bochel and was hired by developer CTL Estates to get it through the planning process, said the vacant site is providing “no economic benefit” to the city.

It added: “If the development proposed by way of this application were to be approved, there would clearly be a net economic benefit, both in terms of the direct jobs that would be created within the proposed units, and in terms of supporting the sustainability of the wider business and industrial area.”