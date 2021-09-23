Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First north-east Tim Hortons drive-thru set for green light

By Jamie Hall
23/09/2021, 5:33 pm Updated: 23/09/2021, 5:49 pm
Tim Horton's has nearly 5,000 branches worldwide.
The north-east’s first branch of Tim Hortons has moved a step closer after councillors were urged to grant planning permission.

Bosses at the Canadian coffee chain are keen to expand into Aberdeen, and have applied for permission to open a drive-thru on Craigshaw Road.

Along with a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru, it would be built on the site of Craigshaw House, which was demolished last year.

A planning application was formally submitted earlier this year – and will go before councillors next week with a recommendation of approval.

It means permission could be granted next Thursday, paving the way for work to begin.

Tim Horton’s ‘would complement area’

Council documents describe the proposals as “complementary” to the local area, which is “undergoing significant change”.

Tim Hortons – named after its co-founder and former ice hockey star Tim Horton – has opened a number of stores across Scotland in recent years, but there are not yet any north of Fife.

Craigshaw House was demolished after lying empty for five years.

However, it operates in 14 countries and has nearly 5,000 restaurants globally – making it one of the world’s largest fast-food chains.

Any new branch would primarily serve Kincorth and Torry, as well as businesses in the area and passing trade from Wellington Road.

Chain would create jobs

It would also create around 40 jobs, with a further 65 roles at McDonald’s.

Aurora Planning, which is headed up by former city council planning chief Maggie Bochel and was hired by developer CTL Estates to get it through the planning process, said the vacant site is providing “no economic benefit” to the city.

It added: “If the development proposed by way of this application were to be approved, there would clearly be a net economic benefit, both in terms of the direct jobs that would be created within the proposed units, and in terms of supporting the sustainability of the wider business and industrial area.”