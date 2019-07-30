First Minister’s ‘grate’ praise for Aberdeen cheese cafe

An Aberdeen cheese cafe has been given the seal of approval from the First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon sang the praises of Melt, based on Holburn Street, Aberdeen, during a social media debate over which Scottish city is best.

When Aberdeen finished fourth in a Twitter poll of Scottish cities, Ms Sturgeon was asked to give her answer and, after expressing her love for Glasgow and Dundee, she added: “Really, I love all Scottish cities equally! Aberdeen is ace.

“And I am a great fan of Melt Aberdeen.”

Staff from the cafe were delighted with the thumbs up and invited the First Minister to be guest of honour when their new crowdfunded restaurant, Melt 2, opens for business in Belmont Street in the next few weeks.

In a response, Mechelle Clark said: “Thank you Nicola, mega appreciated. Would love you to come and open Melt 2 officially, timing permitting.”

Mechelle told The Evening Express: “It’s great to have been mentioned by Ms Sturgeon as one of her favourites.

“Its lovely that she supports local business in the way she does and with any luck, timetable allowing, she’ll be back to officially open Melt 2.

Thank you Nicola, mega appreciated. Would love you to come and open Melt 2 officially (timing permitting)❤️🙏 — @meltaberdeen (@meltaberdeen) July 24, 2019

“Regardless of political views, the spotlight she has shone on Melt has helped us no end as far as bringing awareness to what we do and we’re forever appreciative of that.”

The visit would not be the Ms Sturgeon’s first to Melt, as she popped along two years ago to pick up some top kitchen tips.

Mechelle said: “She has been a consistent supporter of ours since visiting the store in 2017.

“She was here making a toastie so we’re really pleased she remains a firm fan and hopefully we’ll see her again soon.”

Melt is used to being the talk of high-profile politicians.

During a House of Commons debate about small businesses in May, Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said: “There is a toastie shop in Aberdeen that does unbelievable toasted cheese sandwiches.

“Members should look at its Facebook page. It is called Melt and it is absolutely amazing. It sells toasted cheese sandwiches with all your calories for a week in one sandwich.”