First Minister questioned over cost increase and delays to new Aberdeen hospital

Nicola Sturgeon has said the cost of Aberdeen’s new cancer centre and family hospital are under “close review”.

The price of the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre has spiralled to more than £220 million, almost £60m more than expected – and has been delayed.

The original projected cost was £163.7m.

During First Minister’s Questions, Conservative MSP Tom Mason asked Nicola Sturgeon if she felt the “delays and spiralling costs were acceptable”.

He said: “The new Foresterhill cancer centre and family hospital in Aberdeen are now more than £60 million over budget, with the cancer centre delayed one year and the family hospital, replacing the city’s maternity unit, delayed two years.

“The overall cost of the work has increased by more than 40% on the original estimates.

“Does the First Minister think these delays and spiralling costs are acceptable, or does she regret that the huge problems uncovered in new hospitals in Glasgow and Edinburgh have caused my constituents to lose out on these vital facilities for a significant period of time?”

The First Minister responded by saying: “Because of this the government’s investment in our health service that new facilities like this will go ahead.

“We have made sure that there has been close review of the costs in this particular project.”

She added: “We are committed to the completion and delivery of new health facilities for the benefit of patients.”

Health secretary Jeane Freeman has been asked to provide further details of the review on costs.

Speaking after the meeting Tom Mason added: “I’m angered and shocked that Nicola Sturgeon couldn’t bring herself to apologise to patients when I questioned her in the chamber.

“She also couldn’t admit that the delays and spiralling costs were unacceptable which is another kick in the teeth to those who are relying on these new facilities.

“NHS Grampian has warned further cost penalties will occur if the project faces more delays and I’m seeking assurances that this won’t happen.

“The Scottish Government has already made astonishingly bad mistakes on projects across Scotland and Aberdeen is now paying the price for it.

“The state-of-the-art facility will be of great benefit to patients when it opens but the SNP Government has already made massive errors before the building stage has even been reached.”