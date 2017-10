Sign up to our Daily newsletter

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hailed a new facility in Aberdeen as a key element in the quest to “unlock” the North Sea’s remaining reserves.

Ms Sturgeon is in Aberdeen today to unveil the Innovation Hub at the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC).

Ms Sturgeon said the hub would play an important role in speeding up the development of oil and gas technology which can solve problems faced by North Sea producers.