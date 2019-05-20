First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomes improved journey times, thanks to Aberdeen bypass

The First Minister has welcomed improved journey times thanks to the new Aberdeen bypass.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the city earlier today, to highlight the economic benefit of the project.

The £745m Transport Scotland scheme has seen journey times cut by half, including during rush hour, throughout the 36-mile route.

Data gathered by Transport Scotland shows that travelling between Stonehaven and Dyce previously took around 47 minutes in the morning, and 42 minutes in the evening on the old A90 route. This has now been cut to approximately 18 minutes.

Charleston to Dyce previously took around 33 minutes in the morning and 32 at night, however has also now shortened to only 16 minutes.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The AWPR has brought huge benefits to the north-east with these initial findings showing both journey times and congestion have improved over the last few months.

“Its success is a clear sign that the north-east is an attractive place to work and do business.

“It is expected to generate an extra £6 billion in economic benefits and create around 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

“As a result of the AWPR, vehicles that were previously sitting in nose-to-tail traffic and causing polluting have now shifted, leading to lower emissions in the city.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

With less emissions being released, it’s expected to improve the air quality for around 75,000 homes in the north-east, improving the environment.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We now have our Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and it is already enhancing connectivity across the entire region, transforming journey times, reducing business costs and improving productivity and quality of life.

“In turn, this will provide opportunities for business as well as opening up new markets and audiences for our transformed international airport and The Event Complex Aberdeen.

“As well as this, it will make the region more accessible to visitors as we build towards the vision of being a £1 billion tourism economy by 2023. And, of course, it helps bring closer the Masterplan ambition of creating a more pedestrian-friendly city centre.”