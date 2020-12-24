First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backs north-east MSP’s loneliness campaign

A campaign led by a north-east MSP to ensure nobody is lonely or isolated has won the backing of the First Minister.
Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, launched an initiative called “five acts of kindness”, encouraging school-aged children to perform good deeds for relatives, friends and neighbours.
The campaign is designed to help children take simple steps to look out for people who may be on their own.
