First Minister calls on public to limit number of pubs and bars visited in single day

The First Minister is calling on people to limit the number of pubs and bars they visit in a single night.

She also reiterated her warning over the dangers of house parties, saying that no more than eight people from three households must be gathered together inside.

It comes as the collection of customer details by pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars became a legal requirement.

This includes staff, cleaners and delivery drivers.

Anybody that refuses to provide these details should not be served.

She said: “It is now mandatory for hospitality businesses – including cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars – to collect customer and visitor contact details.

“That requirement already exists in guidance and I know many businesses are already doing this, but it is now the law.

“It’s an essential step to ensure that our test and protect system can function as effectively as possible.

“So, from now on, all hospitality businesses must collect contact details for all visitors to the premises. That includes customers and staff, but also people such as cleaners and delivery drivers.

“Let me make this point clear as well, particularly to members of the public: if customers refuse to provide these details, they should not be served in the place that they’re trying to be served.”

The First Minister also expressed concern about “venues where crowding has become an issue, due to poor compliance with physical distancing or premises exceeding their safety capacity”.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that “nobody’s social life should feel exactly as it was before” as she issued guidance urging people to avoid visiting numerous hospitality venues in quick succession.

She said: “We’re asking customers to minimise the number of premises you visit in any one day.

“The more settings you go to, the more likely you might be to get Covid-19, and the more likely you might be to spread it.

“Visiting lots of pubs in a single day or evening massively increases the workload of tests and protect, so please think about that – it makes a really big difference if you stay in one pub.”

Ms Sturgeon also said businesses should not have background music or volume on televisions.

She added: “We are willing to work with the sector to agree a more nuanced position based upon an agreed decibel level.”

It comes as the number of cases linked to the Aberdeen pubs outbreak neared 200.

The First Minister revealed there are now 198 cases, with more than 1,000 contacts traced following the outbreak.