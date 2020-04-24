First Minister applauds north-east firm for aiding frontline staff

The First Minister has praised a north-east manufacturing firm for supporting frontline services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far more than 1,600 businesses and individuals have come forward to support the national response.

Leading chemicals company CalaChem has already produced 20,000 litres of hand sanitiser, using alcohol supplied by distillers Whyte and Mackay, with an order in place for a further 560,000 litres over the next four weeks.

Stonehaven manufacturing firm Macphie has started bottling the product and will deliver the initial order into the national supply chain from next week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Scotland’s health and social care system is facing unprecedented demand, so it’s tremendous to see so many step up to support the national response to Covid-19 and I thank them all for their efforts to deliver what is needed, when it is needed.

“The last few weeks have shown how adaptable and responsive we can be in these challenging times.

“We have received more than 1,600 offers of support from businesses and individuals, many of them offering to diversify their production lines to support the national response.

“From these we have been able to secure vital equipment at volume to tackle key manufacturing challenges.”