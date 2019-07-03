First McDonald’s drive-thru approved for north-east town

Fast food giant McDonald’s has had its plans for its first restaurant in a north-east town approved.

The burger chain had lodged proposals for a new establishment on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh.

The company’s latest drive-thru will be next to the town’s Asda supermarket and will create up to 65 jobs, according to the firm.

Three separate applications for the project were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Planware Ltd on behalf of McDonald’s.

At the new eatery, two drive-thru order stations for customers, a digital menu board, a play area and car parking will be created.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to be progressing with these plans and the significant investment the restaurant will bring to the local community, which will also create at least 65 jobs in the area.”

In a decision notice from Aberdeenshire Council, it said the development was suitable for the surrounding area.

It said: “A children’s play area would be located to the front of the building, beyond which 12 accessibility parking spaces would also be provided.

“Approximately 84 car parking spaces within the existing car park layout will be lost to accommodate the new restaurant, with the applicants maintaining that existing car park requirements for the Asda store are excessive and underutilised at the present time.

“This presents an opportunity to co-locate a complementary use which they feel is the case with the proposed drive-thru restaurant.

“As a result of the works, the restaurant would retain at least 41 spaces in close proximity.

“Parking throughout the wider site would, however, remain shared between Asda customers and restaurant customers.”

Fraserburgh and district councillor Brian Topping said he hoped it would lead to more people coming to the town.

He said: “I’m delighted about the news and would extend McDonald’s a warm welcome to the Broch.

“I’m aware the company had been previously looking for sites in Fraserburgh so I’m glad they were able to find somewhere suitable.

“It is great because it will bring jobs to the town which is good news for anyone who is looking for employment.

“The new restaurant is on the edge of the town, where a lot of these outlets do end up going, but I’m hoping it will lead to more people coming to Fraserburgh.

“If they are coming in from the surrounding areas I’m hoping they will stay and use the facilities in the town.”