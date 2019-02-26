First massive concrete foundations on way to Aberdeen harbour site

Aberdeen’s harbour expansion project has reached a new landmark stage.

The first massive concrete block which will form part of the foundations of the closed quay of Aberdeen Harbour is on its way to the north-east.

The 6,000-tonne unit left Cromarty Firth yesterday, and is anticipated to arrive at some point between tomorrow and Thursday, weather and tide dependent.

Measuring 50-metres long, 15-metres wide and 16-metres deep, it will be used to form the closed quay section of the development, and was manufactured in La Coruna in north-west Spain.

It is making the 180-nautical mile journey to Aberdeen at two nautical miles per hour, escorted by The Strathdee towage vessel.

There will be a total of 22 blocks forming the foundations of Castlegate and Dunnottar Quays, which will be 540 and 400 metres long.

Keith Young, engineering director at Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “The arrival of the first caisson in South Harbour is a significant milestone in the expansion project, and is a logistical achievement for us all.

“I would like to congratulate and thank everyone who has been involved in the design, manufacture, transport and positioning of these caissons.

“Aberdeen South Harbour is of vital significance for our region and the rest of the country, and we look forward to the remaining caissons arriving as the project progresses.”

Each of the caissons are named after a family member of someone closely involved with the project. The first one to arrive this week is called Caisson Brenda – after the chief executive’s mum.