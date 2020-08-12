Gallery: First look inside north-east school ahead of pupils’ return

Pupils returned to the classroom today – with a number of changes in place to help combat Covid-19.

The Evening Express’s photographer was allowed access to Fraserburgh Academy ahead of the school’s reopening to youngsters this morning.

Over the course of several weeks, council staff have been hard at work ensuring the building is safe for youngsters.

And a number of measures have been installed to help keep staff and pupils safe from the threat of Covid-19.

A hand-sanitising station has been set up at the school’s reception, with others in place around the building.

Desks and equipment will also be sanitised regularly.

Floor markings have been put in place in corridors, stairways and in classrooms to encourage staff and students to keep two metres’ distance at all times.

Tables have also been separated and turned to face the same direction to help prevent the spread of the virus.

And one-way systems will be in force to ensure the risk of the disease being transmitted is minimal.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping said: “The schools have done tremendously well. Fraserburgh Academy has a lot of pupils and the measures that have been put in place are exemplary.

“It’s very reassuring for parents and the loved ones of staff too. It is all about safety and it doesn’t get much better than what’s been put in place.

“It’s a similar story across Aberdeenshire. Staff have followed the guidelines and have thought of all kinds of things.

“Nothing has been left to chance, and they have thought of everything like what corridors will need to be used to get from one place to another.

“The staff have done a fantastic job.”