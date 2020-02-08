First look inside new Aberdeen hospital

The first images of how the inside of a new maternity hospital and cancer care centre will look have been unveiled.

The full business case for the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre was approved by the NHS Grampian board on Thursday.

Now, the Evening Express can reveal the first look into the interior of the new structures.

Together they will cost £223.6 million to build, and will significantly improve facilities.

The Anchor Centre will be brought into operation in May 2022. The Baird Family Hospital would open in March 2023.

Images of the Baird Family Hospital show clean, bright facilities in neutral colours, with comfortable sofas in single- patient bedrooms and transitional care rooms, which are homely and inviting.

The neonatal unit will see more space in an open-plan area created, with cribs for babies and plenty of space for staff and visitors.

Dr Mike Munro, clinical lead for the Baird Family Hospital, said: “It’s a four-storey project. It’s unique in the UK by bringing all these services together. It will improve neo-natal intensive care and the ability to further work with the families, who will be able to visit more often.”

Included in the improvements are new transitional care rooms which will help free up specialist beds for babies, as well as a link bridge to both Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Dr Munro said: “Transitional care is what keeps the babies and their parents together.

“We get a lot of babies that need normal care that can be placed in transitional care. We have three transitional care units in the ward at the moment. There will be 10 of the transitional care rooms which will allow us to have babies that would be taking up special care beds to go elsewhere.

“Most importantly, we won’t be turning parents away, which unfortunately we have to do at the moment.

“There will be a link bridge to the main hospital. At the moment we have to have an ambulance at the neonatal unit to transfer babies; it’s a risk and it’s unnecessary.”

Sound and lighting is also being looked at as part of the design to provide a comforting environment for the newborns.

Professor Mike Greaves, clinical lead for the Anchor Centre, said making patients comfortable was a main priority for the ward. Proposed is a welcoming, bright space that has been designed to look more like a cafe, and chemotherapy chairs that can be moved to where patients feel comfortable.

He said: “I first worked in haematology back in 1996 and the facilities then were okay, but that was two-and-a-half decades ago.

“There might be those who are there for the first consultation, and waiting facilities are probably not what you want.

“We’re making a special area, we want to make it look more like a cafeteria setting.

“Possibly more importantly, people need to be in a chair for hours, and in the current setting people are really almost arm to arm.

“It’s difficult for nursing staff moving around,” Professor Greaves added.

“We are going to have special chemo chairs and chairs will move around, which will be better for nursing staff, and patients will be able to turn the chairs around to speak to whoever they want to, or look outside.”