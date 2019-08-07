First look inside new Aberdeen community hub

A first look was held today around a new £6 million community campus in Aberdeen.

The final touches are being put to Tillydrone Community Campus which will house a range of facilities, including a library, crèche, café and meeting space, ahead of its official opening on Friday August 23.

The first-look was held just two weeks before several days of activities are being held to mark the official opening.

These include a fun day for families on Tuesday August 20, with a programme of activities, taster sessions and information sessions on Wednesday August 21 and Thursday August 23.

This will conclude with the official opening on Friday August 23, including singing from Riverbank Primary pupils.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “The Tillydrone Community Campus will perform an important role in the area by providing support and improve the quality of life for many residents, and it will also be a centre for fun and learning.

“Local residents have been very involved in bringing together this fantastic new venue and I hope they have a great time at the fun events which are being held to celebrate the official opening.”