First look at plans to build 550 homes near AECC

Plans have been lodged to create a “new coastal community” on the outskirts of the city.

Cognito Oak LLP, a partnership between Henry Boot Developments (HDB) and Wraith Real Estate, is behind £110 million proposals to build 550 homes at Cloverhill, Bridge of Don, on land to the east of the A92 Ellon Road.

The site is made up of fields north of Aberdeen Energy Park and the AECC.

It would include a mix of flats and semi-detached, detached and bungalow properties.

There would also be sports pitches, community facilities and retail space for a convenience store, cafe and hairdresser.

If the plans get the go-ahead, a 40mph speed limit will be put in place on the A92 Ellon Road and the estate would be accessed by two new junctions with toucan crossings for pedestrians.

Cloverhill would be built in three phases, with around 145 affordable homes being constructed first, followed by more housing and then the flats and sports pitch, which would be home to junior football club Bridge of Don Thistle.

Residents were given a chance to view the blueprints for the 56-acre site at a pre-application public consultation event at St Columba’s Church in February.

Now a raft of fresh documents, including drawings for the proposed development, have been submitted to the council.

They feature details about the types of spaces in the proposed scheme, which have been named North Park, Linear Park and Pocket Park. A planning statement said the Cloverhill plans were an opportunity to create a “new coastal community” which would be the ideal location to support “sustainable and healthy lifestyles”.

The document said: “The proposals would bring significant benefits to the local area and the wider city.

“The end result is a distinct opportunity to create a new place where people will want to stay and where they have the option to live sustainably with easy and convenient access to services, shops, public transport, sport and recreation.

“It could also open up better and safer east-west access across the A92, link existing communities to the coast and major employment areas and provide additional local facilities to serve the wider community.”

The documents also said the new-build properties would be powered using hydrogen fuel cells as a source of heat and power.

There will also be a new signalised junction installed if the plans are approved, with pedestrian crossings and a reduced speed limit.

Nigel Munro, of Henry Boot Developments, said: “Our proposed development offers an opportunity to help to address the shortfall of housing delivery in the Aberdeen area, which has failed in recent years to keep pace with the required numbers.

“Following the consultation events earlier this year, we have listened to the feedback provided and we have worked hard to put together a development that not only provides new homes, but also the infrastructure – parks, community space, shops and sports facilities – to build a thriving community. It’s great to see the development take this next step forward – it’s a scheme that will be hugely positive for the local area, not only providing much needed new homes, but creating a great place to live and making a positive contribution toward the wider Bridge of Don area.”