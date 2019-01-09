First look at plans for new Aberdeen flats development

The firm behind plans for a new Aberdeen flat development has given the Evening Express the first glimpse of how it will look.

Neil Rothnie Architects, the agent working on behalf of Aberdeen Capital Investments which is behind the project, has shared artist’s impressions of the Maberly Street development across from the Broadford Works site.

The former printer’s shop which currently stands on the site will be demolished to make way for the 16 flats, according to plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council last week.

Standing at four storeys high, the building would house 16 two-bedroom flats, complete with space for a communal garden behind the property.

Andy MacLeod, chairman of George Street Community Council, said: “We would want to look at the plans and would make ourselves available for the architects.

“I would hope they could come to one of the public meetings so they can show us the plans. Sixteen flats is quite significant.

“Historically there has been a shortage of homes in the city centre and we have always encouraged people to live in here.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillors now have until March 2 to make a decision regarding the development.

The plans also show parking spaces would be created on the bottom floor of the development.

A statement issued alongside the plans said: “Our aspiration is to create a visually interesting while sympathetic and grounded infill development that provides a further level of housing stock within the city centre, encouraging sustainable living.

“We want to provide the benefits of city centre living while retaining the freedom for a number of the occupants to own cars.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, welcomed plans submitted to build the Maberly Street development alongside the conversion of a former office at the western side of Union Street, turning them into 12 flats.