First look at plans for £56 million care centre at Aberdeen hospital

The first images have been released of a £56.3 million elective care centre planned for an Aberdeen hospital.

The state-of-the-art facility would provide surgical and medical specialities for day patients, as well as an endoscopy unit.

Plans lodged with Aberdeen City Council show that it would be built on grassland next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary off Foresterhill Road.

It is also planned to include “one-stop” outpatient clinics for urology, respiratory, dermatology and outpatient imaging services.

All services to be housed in the unit would be moving from other locations within Foresterhill Health Campus.

The plans, which are aimed to “future-proof” elective services against demand growth and capacity challenges, were unveiled last year at an NHS board meeting, along with the timeline for the project.

It is anticipated that construction would begin next year and be completed in 2021.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to submit these plans and await the council’s decision on them.”

The plans show that the new building would be linked up to the hospital if they are approved.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It would also include an external plaza to the front of the building, as well as a courtyard on the entrance level and an external space which would offer staff access to the outdoors.

Landscaping plans also show proposals for a daffodil hill, wildflower meadows and space for seating and cycle parking.

To support the application, a public consultation was held on August 21 at the Westburn Outdoor Centre.

It was attended by 14 people, five of whom submitted feedback on the plans. Four people put forward views in support of the development during the event.