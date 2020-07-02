Airlines relaunch European flights from Aberdeen airport

A number of domestic and international routes are set to relaunch at Aberdeen International Airport this week including flights to Poland and Spain.

Wizz Air’s Gdansk service relaunched yesterday with Ryanair’s services to Alicante and Malaga taking off on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

Holidaymakers will now be taking off to sunshine destinations keen to take a break from their homes where they have been based during lockdown.

British Airways has increased its Heathrow service to twice daily and Loganair has also confirmed it will resume flights to Belfast City on Monday July 6.

Both Wizz Air and Ryanair said they were unable to disclose “commercially sensitive” numbers of passengers booked on their flights but said more bookings were being made.

And they confirmed extra health and safety measures would be in place on board services.

A spokeswoman for Wizz Air said: “Wizz Air introduced a set of enhanced health and hygiene measures in order to ensure the most sanitary conditions on board and allow for physical distancing where possible. For example, encouraging onboard payments to be made by contactless and asking passengers not to queue in the aisle when they need to use the lavatory.

“Wizz Air is seeing more and more bookings as restrictions are easing across Europe.”

While Ryanair’s chief executive Eddie Wilson said: “All the aircraft are fitted with state of the art filters – which remove any airborne particles while you travel – and every aircraft is disinfected daily with chemicals that are effective for over 24 hours. With temperature checks, face masks, cashless flights and self-service where possible, our customers can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to reduce human interaction and protect their health when flying Ryanair.

“We will now require our guests to follow a set of simple guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. At Ryanair we are doing everything we can to return to flying so we can reunite friends and family, allow people to return to work, and begin to restart Europe’s tourism industry, upon which millions of jobs, especially for young people, now depend.

“We thank our customers in advance for flying Ryanair and for complying with these additional public health measures which are promote the welfare of our guests and our people.”

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “We are continuing to support our airline partners’ plans to resume operations and have introduced a series of health measures to keep our terminals clean and safe as we welcome more passengers back to our airports.

“It’s vital we adopt a targeted, common sense approach to the safe re-establishment of our air connectivity.

“The introduction of air bridges will allow us to strike the important balance of protecting public health while getting the country and our economy moving again.

“Unlike the blanket quarantine policy which has been hugely damaging to our aviation, tourism and hospitality industries, air bridges will allow travel between low-risk countries and protect the public from high-risk arrivals.”

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced a series of health measures to provide a safe environment for staff and passengers as further services resume.

Passengers travelling through the airport must come prepared with their own facial coverings whilst all staff will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas, including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to observe safe, physical distancing wherever possible.

The airport has also enhanced its already thorough cleaning regimes with a specific focus on the regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces.

To find out more about the enhanced measures in place at Aberdeen International Airport visit: https://www.aberdeenairport.com/coronavirus/.