First in-person Aberdeen City Council meeting goes ahead despite concerns

Aberdeen councillors met for the first in-person meeting since March, despite a number of concerns raised over the legality of it.

The licensing committee, which took place yesterday was the first to be held at Aberdeen’s Town House since meetings were either called off or moved online in March.

But several of the councillors expressed their worry that regular committee members were unable to attend in person due to health reasons.

Councillors discussed a report on a taxi fare review, which included two options for tariffs on the back of the charge for the drop-off point at Aberdeen International Airport increasing.

Councillors chose to adopt option A, which means the current basic tariff for taxis will remain the same with an increased surcharge of £1 for airport fares.

The other option would have involved reducing the basic tariff by 3%.

Licensing committee convener John Reynolds said: “I propose we go with the existing fare, that we don’t reduce the fee.

“I think that’s fair because I think we’re in a situation at the moment whereby if the airport hadn’t put up that figure to £3 from £2, the next 12 months the taxi drivers would be getting what we’re proposing in this report.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Concerns were raised during the meeting that some members were unable to attend.

Other meetings which have continued throughout lockdown have taken place using Microsoft Teams, and were recorded for the public to view once completed.

Councillor John Cooke moved a procedural motion to delay the meeting under the Equalities Act, as there were queries over the legality of the meeting due to the potential to exclude individuals by way of their age, ethnicity or disability.

He said: “I do think there should be a deferral to another date to allow a blended meeting to send a signal to those protected by the equality act that we are taking their issues into account.”

The procedural motion was defeated five votes to four, and the meeting went ahead.

Councillor Alex McLellan, who attended briefly in place of Councillor Dell Henrickson who was admitted remotely before business began, said: “Obviously myself and councillor Cooke are not substantive members of this committee and the members who would usually sit on this committee are unhappy that they can’t access this due to health reasons and were denied the access via Teams which has been the go-to for committees in recent months.”

Councillor John Reynolds replied: “The guidelines came out on Monday for committee meetings and one of the items there was if someone couldn’t attend because of one of the issues you’ve raised, they should get in touch with the clerk and myself and other arrangements would be made. No-one has been in touch with me to say they cannot attend the meeting therefore Teams hasn’t been granted.”

Councillor Steve Delaney said the decision to run the meeting in person was “irresponsible.”

He said: “Certainly people can be substituted for, but it is denying the right of the member to attend the meeting.

“Councillor Reynolds’ decision to hold this in person during a pandemic and against Scottish Government guidance was, in my view, wholly irresponsible. A number of council employees also had to attend in order to facilitate the meeting.

“Suggesting permission has to be requested in order to attend virtually, especially for someone who may be at higher risk of serious illness if they contract Covid-19, is totally unacceptable”.