First images of school planned for new Aberdeen community released

The first images of a planned school in an Aberdeen community have been unveiled.

Initial designs for the primary school at Countesswells have been revealed and were welcomed by a councillor for the area.

Pupils living in Countesswells attended Airyhall Primary until the end of last term and, from August, will be based in the former Hazlewood School.

But plans are under way for a new education facility which would be the first for the new city community.

The designs include an all-weather pitch, parking area and two separate playgrounds.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The new Countesswells School is one of four schools that Aberdeen City Council has invested an additional £100 million in, as part of the council’s continued commitment to achieving goals in relation to attainment and children’s health and wellbeing.

“The new primary school will have capacity for 434 pupils with early learning and childcare provision for up to 60 children.

“Plans for the new Countesswells School have been shared with the local community, including initial concept designs, which may change as the design process for the new school progresses.”

Queens Cross, Hazlehead and Countesswells councillor John Cooke – who sits on the council’s educational operational delivery committee – said: “The plans look really good. They are a nice modern design.

“At this point it is a case of seeing what feedback is given on the initial plans.

“It is good that the council is conversing with parents, staff and the community to find out what they want.

“That is much better than plonking something straight in. It means people get a chance to see it and it can be tweaked if needed.

“I am pleased. It looks really good to me.”

Mr Cooke believes the development of the new school will help boost the growth of the area.

He said: “I am very keen for the project to go ahead as soon as possible.

“Children in the area are currently going to school elsewhere, but once it’s built, they will be able to walk to school.

“Families will be attracted (to the area) seeing that there is either a school being built or that there is a new school in the community for their children.

“That, in turn, will mean facilities and shops and things like that will arrive quicker because there will be people there to use them.”