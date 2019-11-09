First images of new Aberdeen primary schools unveiled

New images have been released showing how two new schools in Aberdeen could look.

Aberdeen City Council has revealed its vision for the Countesswells primary school and Torry community hub.

The local authority has revealed its proposals as it prepares to hold consultations for the potential developments before submitting a planning application.

Consultations will be held by Aberdeen City Council giving residents the chance to air their views.

Plans and artist’s impressions of the developments will also be made available at the events this month.

Representatives from the council’s project team will be on hand to answer questions.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The new school at Countesswells would be within an identified site of the new housing development and would see pupils relocated from their current temporary accommodation to the school when completed.

“The Torry hub on the site of former Torry Academy is being designed to include a primary school and early years provision, with maximum capacity for 434 pupils, a cafe, a library, a community space and access to a range of services.

“The local community has already been involved in deciding what facilities will be included in the new hub.”

The consultation for the new Countesswells Primary will take place on Wednesday at the Stewart Milne Sales office from 3pm to 7pm.

Residents will get a chance to see the Torry community hub plans the following day at the Tullos Community Centre from 3pm to 7pm.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The Torry Hub is also a project in the Torry Locality Improvement Plan (2017-2027) and has the potential to make a major contribution to the community’s aspirations for improved service delivery in Torry.

“At the last phase of consultation with the local community, people said they wanted a wider range of services, community activities and spaces to be available, for these services all to be in the one place, and also said they wanted an accessible place to get together with friends and family.”

Martin Greig, who represents Countesswells, said: “It is good to invest in new schools but there is a real lack of focus on fixing and improving the existing school buildings that we have.

“Every pupil should have the best possible school facilities wherever they live. Currently there is a long list of work that is needed to maintain and upgrade many of the schools in the city.

“The council is at risk of creating a two-tier education system.

“It is positive to offer some areas high standards and new build facilities.

“However, there is a group of other tired-out buildings.

“The young people in the new town at Countesswells deserve to have decent educational resources.

“This new primary will be welcomed by all the families and residents in the area.

“The community should have its own educational facilities as soon as possible.”