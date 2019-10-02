Wednesday, October 2nd 2019 Show Links
First gritters of the season are out on north-east roads tonight

by Annette Cameron
02/10/2019, 5:41 pm
With temperatures dropping as winter nears, gritters will be out in force in the north-east for the first time this season tonight.

A live map from Traffic Scotland shows the major roads in the north-east covered by gritters.

Vehicles, including Sprinkles and Sir Grits-A-Lot, are out and about on the region’s trunk roads – including the A90, A92 and A96.

You can view the live map here for the latest information on your route.

 

