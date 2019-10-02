First gritters of the season are out on north-east roads tonight

With temperatures dropping as winter nears, gritters will be out in force in the north-east for the first time this season tonight.

A live map from Traffic Scotland shows the major roads in the north-east covered by gritters.

❄️ The first winter action of the season will be required tonight as the colder nights begin! ❄️ Make sure you look out for #SirAndyFlurry & #GrittyGrittyBangBang via the @transcotland gritter tracking map here: https://t.co/bNXaB5jB4b – #TakeCare & #DriveSafe if out! 🚘 pic.twitter.com/dYCwKYTFQf — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) October 2, 2019

Vehicles, including Sprinkles and Sir Grits-A-Lot, are out and about on the region’s trunk roads – including the A90, A92 and A96.